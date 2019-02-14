House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says if President Donald Trump declares a national emergency at the border he’s making an “end run around Congress.”

Pelosi says there’s no crisis at the border with Mexico that requires a national emergency order.

She is not saying if House Democrats would legally challenge the president. But Pelosi says if Trump invokes an emergency declaration it should be met with “great unease and dismay” as an overreach of executive authority.

Trump is prepared to invoke a national emergency to build the U.S.-Mexico wall after Congress refused to provide $5.7 billion he was demanding as part of a budget compromise to avoid a federal shutdown.

Trump indicated he would sign the bill to keep the government running past Friday’s deadline but also declare the emergency.

