Yes, it’s Valentine’s Day. But whether you’re paired up or steadfastly solo, Spotify has put together a playlist “made specifically about appreciating a supremely important person in your life: you,” as the music streaming platform explained in a release. In other words, this is not a collection of songs to soundtrack a romantic evening, or even to bemoan your single status: it’s 30 tunes that revolve around the theme of self-love.

According to Spotify, “self-love themed” playlists have gone up in streaming numbers over 70% in the past year; sounds like everyone is looking for a little boost as of late. So their playlist is all about positivity: you’ll find everything from Nina Simone kicking things off with “Feeling Good,” The Beatles classic “Here Comes the Sun,” Demi Lovato’s “Confident” and Jess Glynne’s “Don’t Be So Hard on Yourself.” (Those are words we could probably all take to heart, no matter the holiday.) And to really amp things up, there’s always vivacious rapper Lizzo‘s “Good As Hell,” a true anthem to self-empowerment.

This isn’t the first time Spotify has created custom playlists tailored to an occasion or a movement. Of course, they have a classic “Valentine’s Day Love” playlist — a solid six hours of music to get you in the mood for love. (Expect all the John Legend, Beyoncé and Etta James your heart can handle.) In the past, they’ve developed playlists with more specific purposes, like one to honor refugees by bringing together music from artists who experienced displacement.

