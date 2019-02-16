5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week

Sometimes, you just really want to rewind: to get a chance for a do-over on mistakes and decisions, especially in love. That’s what singer-songwriter Fletcher is asking for on “Undrunk,” her first single off an upcoming new EP. It’s a rich, relatable pop track (and highly personal accompanying music video) that is, ultimately, an ode to the all-encompassing experience of regret. “Wish I could get a little un-drunk so I could un-call you / at 5 in the morning,” she laments. “But some things you can’t undo.” It’s about a former relationship gone awry, but Fletcher’s honest look at her own mistakes feel universal, with soaring pop chords that she sings with both melancholy and warmth.