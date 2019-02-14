Security cameras: the gift that keeps on giving.

In a recent viral video captured by a Nest outdoor camera, one unlucky man can be seen getting some firsthand experience with the perils of winter weather courtesy of his icy driveway.

Jeffrey Takach took to YouTube on Wednesday to share footage of himself sliding down the entirety of his iced-over driveway and it’s nothing less than pure gold. In the clip, Takach starts out attempting to salt the sloping pavement, but soon falls victim to its frosty clutches. After attempting to stay upright for a few seconds, Takach falls to his back and glides the rest of the way down alongside the salt canister.

However, after skirting past his trashcans and making it to the road, he quickly pops up and walks it off like nothing happened. The only question is how he eventually made it to the top again.

Watch the full video below.

