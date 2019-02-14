Thousands of Students Mark Parkland Shooting Anniversary With Moment of Silence
Suzanne Devine Clark visits a memorial setup at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for those killed during a mass shooting in Parkland, Fla. on Feb. 14, 2019. A year ago on Feb. 14th at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School 14 students and three staff members were killed during the mass shooting. The school is holding a moment of silence to remember the victims on the one year anniversary of the shooting.
Joe Raedle—Getty Images
By Associated Press
10:48 AM EST

(PARKLAND, Fla.) — Thousands of students and adults across Florida are holding a moment of silence to honor the 17 people killed one year ago at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

More than 1,000 Florida schools were pausing all work at 10:17 a.m. to remember the 14 students and three staff members slain last Valentine’s Day in the deadliest high school shooting in the nation’s history.

The shooting actually began about 2:20 p.m. School officials picked a different time because Stoneman Douglas students are being dismissed early to avoid being on campus at the time of the shooting. The decision to hold it at 10:17 was made in honor of the 17 slain.

Students in Broward County, where the shooting happened, are participating in service projects and other activities.

