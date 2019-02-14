Hundreds of Luxury Cars Went Missing in Papua New Guinea After the APEC Summit
A limousine carrying China's President Xi Jinping drives past dancers in traditional attire as he arrives for a welcome ceremony at Parliament House ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Port Moresby on Nov. 16, 2018.
Mark Schiefelbein—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
2:32 AM EST

(WELLINGTON) — A Papua New Guinea police superintendent is hot on the trail of one of the many high-end cars he’s trying to recover after an international summit.

An estimated 274 cars are missing or overdue in the impoverished Pacific nation since it hosted the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in November. Many denounced the country at the time for buying 40 expensive Maseratis to ferry around world leaders, cars which it later planned to sell.

Although the Maseratis are accounted for, other cars are not.

When The Associated Press spoke to police superintendent Dennis Corcoran by phone Thursday, he said he was heading to pick up one of the missing cars, which he said somebody had tried to sell.

The thief had disappeared. “The driver absconded, but we got the vehicle.”

