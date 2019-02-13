The temperatures outside were frigid, but inside the Michael Kors runway show at New York Fashion Week, viewers were invited to escape the city’s gray snow and winter dreariness by enjoying a live Barry Manilow performance of “Copacabana” on Wednesday morning.

The soft rock superstar brought down the house when he appeared during the finale of the show to perform his hit song. The disco-themed show included runway turns by the likes of Bella Hadid and OG supermodel Patti Hansen, who closed the show to thunderous applause, and a collection of looks that would have looked perfectly at home on the dance floor of Studio 54. Manilow’s wore a heavily embellished, glitzy orange blazer to take the stage, which was covered in gold tinsel; Hadid and other models joined Manilow on stage to dance as he crooned, fittingly, that “music and passion were always the fashion.”

Watch Barry Manilow steal the show at the Michael Kors runway show below.

