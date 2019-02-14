Disclaimer: This post comes with a romance warning.

In honor of Valentine’s Day, Barack and Michelle Obama are celebrating their 26-year-marriage by once again proclaiming their undying love for one another.

The former president took to social media on Thursday to pay tribute to their relationship with some sweet words that are sure to tug at their fans’ heartstrings.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to the extraordinarily smart, beautiful, funny, one and only @MichelleObama,” he captioned a photo of Michelle breaking it down. “It’s true; she does get down to Motown.”

In previous years, Barack and Michelle have observed the Feb. 14 holiday by sharing adorable couples photos as well as romantic playlists with each other. Michelle also recently spoke about how their marriage has evolved in a November interview with PEOPLE.

“We are finding each other again,” she said of their life post-White House. “We have dinners alone and chunks of time where it’s just us — what we were when we started this thing: no kids, no publicity, no nothing. Just us and our dreams.”

Michelle Obama quickly shared a message of her own. This one was not only for her husband, but also their two daughters, Sasha and Malia.

“So lucky to call these three my valentines for all these years,” she captioned a warm photo.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.