Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex has given birth to her first royal baby with Prince Harry – a baby boy, whose name has not yet been released by the royal family.

Meghan Markle gave birth to the 7 pound, 3 ounces baby boy early on Monday morning, according to the Sussex Instagram account.

The Duke and Duchess announced that royal baby Sussex had arrived on Instagram. “The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives,” the caption said.

But the royal baby name still remains a mystery. British-based betting and gambling company Ladbrokes said in a press release that as of Monday morning, betting for the royal baby names odds had the top choice, Arthur, at 5/1. Albert and Philip (the name of Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh) trailed behind at 6/1 odds.

James, Alexander and Alfred are next up in the naming odds, and Charles, the name of Prince Harry’s father and the heir apparent to the throne, has 16/1 odds.

Had the royal baby been a girl, betting ended as follows: Ivy was at 7/4, Diana was at 6/1 and Grace was close behind at 8/1.

The newborn royal baby is now seventh in line to the throne, bumping Prince Andrew, the second son of the Queen, into eighth place. The royal baby will be behind his cousins Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, because their father – William, Duke of Cambridge – is the first born son and second in line to the throne.

Before the baby’s gender was known, betting on the gender was suspended as soon as the Duchess of Sussex went into labor on Monday, May 6.

