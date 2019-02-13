All the dogs were primped and prepped for greatness at the Westminster Dog Show 2019 — but one laid-back pooch stood out from the pack.

Winky, the marshmallow white Bichon Frise, charmed legions of new fans after videos of the dog taking its time in this weekend’s agility contest preliminaries made the rounds online.

While some dogs like Gabby won over spectators of the long-running competition by bounding around with the utmost speed, Winky appears to “get there” whenever Winky feels like it.

Competing in agility, Winky made its way over the obstacles at a supremely chill, low-effort pace, finishing with a final time of 192 seconds.

To give you an idea of how Winky the Bijon’s leisurely jaunt measures up to some of the more eager pups in the place, the winner, a border collie named Verb, clocked in at 32.05 seconds, and Rudy the bulldog, another beloved dog, crushed it in 46.63 seconds. Gabby, the real MVP, was able to do this.

But people on the internet can choose their own champ, and if you’re a low-energy type, then Winky might be more your speed.

Winky’s in no rush. Winky stops and rests, giving the crowd ample time to soak it all in. “We are all Winky going through the obstacle course of life,” one user wrote. Indeed.

See a sampling to reactions to Winky the bichon at the Westminster agility 2019 contest below.

Write to Ashley Hoffman at Ashley.Hoffman@TIME.com.