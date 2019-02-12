Sheriff: 5 People Found Shot to Death in Texas House

By Associated Press
February 12, 2019

BLANCHARD, Texas — Sheriff’s officials say they have found five people who were shot to death in a house in Texas.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that officers on Monday morning found multiple victims of “apparent gunshot wounds” in the home in the unincorporated community of Blanchard, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northeast of Houston.

Emergency responders received a call for help around 10:30 a.m.

The sheriff’s office says its detectives are investigating along with the Texas Rangers, but that it can’t release more information because “the scene is extremely fluid.”

KHOU television reports that the sheriff is expected to release more information during a news conference at 6 p.m.

