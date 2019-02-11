Katy Perry wore Balmain couture when she performed with Dolly Parton at the 2019 Grammy Awards—but on Twitter people were wondering if she perhaps was wearing Hostess? Or maybe Duncan-Hines? Or was that artisanal cotton candy?

The artist’s bell-shaped, confectionary-pink, voluminous, micro-ruffled dress from Balmain’s spring 2019 couture collection had people buzzing online. While Perry’s hair and makeup were widely praised by Grammy watchers, the French fashion house’s design reminded people of Hostess Sno Balls, pop-up party decorations a pastry, a tumbler, Barbie’s dream birthday cake, Squidward from Spongebob Squarepants, a paint roller, cupcake liners, and more. The singer has been known to make bold fashion choices in the past, so she is undoubtedly well aware of the risks in pushing the boundaries of fashion.

Katy Perry attends the 61st GRAMMY Awards on February 10, 2019. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Axelle/Bauer-Griffin—FilmMagic

Contact us at editors@time.com.