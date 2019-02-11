5 Alleged Hitler Watercolors Received No Bidders at a German Auction
Five watercolors, allegedly painted by Adolf Hitler, are seen on display at the Weidler auction house on Feb. 8 in Nuremberg, Germany.
Daniel Karmann—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
3:15 AM EST

(BERLIN) — Five watercolors attributed to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler from his early days as a struggling artist have failed to sell at auction in the southern German city of Nuremberg, possibly over fears they could be fakes.

The Nuremberger Nachrichten newspaper reported Sunday that no bids were received on the paintings, which had starting prices of between 19,000 euros ($21,500) and 45,000 euros ($50,900).

Three days before Saturday’s auction, prosecutors seized 63 other paintings attributed to Hitler from the auction house to investigate allegations they were fakes.

In Berlin last month, prosecutors seized three other Hitler watercolors after receiving a complaint questioning their authenticity.

As a young man, Hitler unsuccessfully struggled to succeed as an artist in Vienna before World War I.

