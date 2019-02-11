Hawaii Prepares for Coastal Flooding as a Winter Storm Approaches
Tourists and locals enjoy the Waikiki beach in Honolulu, Hawaii on Aug. 22, 2018.
Kat Wade—Getty Images
By Associated Press
1:19 AM EST

(HONOLULU) — Officials are warning about severe surf and winds in Hawaii as a winter storm hits that state.

The National Weather Service said gusts hit 40 mph (64 kph) in some areas, and authorities said residents on the islands’ north shores should be prepared for coastal flooding. Hawaii News Now reported that the surf was forecast to top out at 60 feet (18 meters) on Sunday.

On Sunday afternoon, residents of Oahu’s north and west shores were told to take precautions because of storm surf washing over coastal roads, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported. High winds took down poles, trees and power lines on the island, the newspaper reported.

There were also reports Sunday in Maui of fallen trees, and Bayfront Highway on the Big Island was closed because of high surf and is set to remain closed until Wednesday, the Star-Advertiser reported.

