Cardi B knows how to make an entrance. At Sunday night’s 61st Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, the Bronx-born rapper arrived on the red carpet in an eye-catching look, complete with headpiece.

Cardi, who is nominated for Album of the Year for her debut project Invasion of Privacy as well as Record and Song of the Year for her hit “I Like It” with J Balvin and Bad Bunny, is also slated to perform during the evening’s festivities.

But it was her unique fashion moment that made her stand out from the get-go. According to sharp-eyed spectators, she was decked out in a vintage design from French brand Thierry Mugler, dating back to 1995. Cardi has gone to Mugler fashion shows before, so her choice of the brand shouldn’t be too much of a surprise. But that didn’t stop viewers from enjoying the unusual, aquatic-inspired style, which involved a nude bodysuit, dark skirt and pale pink gloves with a structural, ruffled clamshell design around her waist. To top it off? A crown of pearls, of course.

Cardi is no stranger to high fashion, regularly favoring show-stopping looks. Regardless of what happens when the awards are presented later in the evening, she’s already a winner on the red carpet.

Write to Raisa Bruner at raisa.bruner@time.com.