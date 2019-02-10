Storm-Buried Pacific Northwest Faces More Impending Snow

(SEATTLE) — Pacific Northwest residents who are more accustomed to rain than snow are digging out from a winter storm and bracing for more.

The sun was out Sunday morning but the National Weather Service says snow will return late in the afternoon into the evening across the Northwest. Snowfall amounts will range from an inch to 3 inches (2.5 centimeters to 7.6 centimeters) through Sunday night.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

The Seattle Times reports storms have delivered more snow to Seattle in the first days of February than it usually gets in a year.

Temperatures are in the teens or single digits. Meteorologists say low temperature records could fall Sunday.

It was 9 degrees in Arlington, Washington early Sunday. The weather service says that was colder than the Arctic coast or North Slope of Alaska.

Contact us at editors@time.com.