Miami Police Release 'Disturbing' Abduction Video in Search of Information Regarding the Crime

Miami police released terrifying video footage of a woman’s apparent abduction on Saturday, and they’re asking anyone with information to reach out.

The probable kidnapping was carried out on Friday, police say, and a portion of the act was caught on video surveillance footage. Miami police commander Freddie Cruz characterized the footage of the incident as “very disturbing” in a statement released on social media.

“In this video you are going to see that she is taken by force,” said Cruz. “We’re asking anyone with any information in regards to this abduction, this kidnapping, to please come forward.”

The video originally released by police on Facebook shows a white sedan abruptly pull up in what appears to be an underground parking lot. The police video then cuts to a different angle and shows what appears to be a man leading a struggling woman through the parking garage and forcing her into the car.

Police say that the kidnapper forced the woman into a white, four-door Nissan Altima with a paper tag. At the time of the video’s release, police did not know the woman’s location.

The Miami Police Department was not able to immediately respond to TIME’s request for further comment.

“Any information at this moment is important,” said Cruz in the video statement. “We don’t know the whereabouts of this young lady. We don’t know if she’s hurt.”

“This is someone’s daughter, someone’s sister, someone’s family member,” added Cruz. “We need to apprehend this individual; we need to bring this young lady back home to safety.”

Police have asked anyone with relevant information to contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 579-6111 or the Miami Police Robbery Unit at (305) 603-6370.

Watch the full video released by police here:

Write to Alejandro de la Garza at alejandro.delagarza@time.com.