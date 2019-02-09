Physician: President Trump in 'Very Good Health' Following Annual Exam

On Friday night, President Trump’s physician said the President is in “very good health” and is expected to remain so.

The details of Trump’s health were announced after the President’s annual exam in a memo written by Dr. Sean Conley. Dr. Conley is a Navy officer and current director of the White House medical unit. He also serves as the President’s personal physician.

“I am happy to announce the President of the United States is in very good health and I anticipate he will remain so for the duration of his presidency, and beyond,” Dr. Conley said in the memo.

On Friday, the President spent four hours being examined by more than 11 board-certified specialists at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Dr. Conley’s memo states.

Last year, the physical was led by Trump’s previous personal physician Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson, who was forced to withdraw from consideration to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs in April 2018 after allegations of professional misconduct.

During a press conference, Jackson said last year that the President, who at 72 is the oldest elected president, weighed 239 pounds and could stand to lose “10 to 15 pounds.” Jackson also said Trump has “incredibly good genes.”

