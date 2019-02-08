Greek Parliament Approves Macedonia Joining NATO

(ATHENS, Greece) — Greece’s parliament has approved a measure for Macedonia to join NATO, ending a decades-old dispute.

Lawmakers late Friday voted 153-140 to back the NATO protocol that must now also be approved by all other alliance members.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

The Greek vote means the former Yugoslav republic will now formally change its name to North Macedonia, settling a dispute of the country’s name which Greece’s saw as a potential threat to its own northern region of Macedonia. Greek opposition parties said the agreement made too many concessions to Macedonia.

Contact us at editors@time.com.