Greek Parliament Approves Macedonia Joining NATO
Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras delivers a speech during a parliament session in Athens, Greece on Feb. 8, 2019. Greek lawmakers approved Macedonia's NATO accession on Feb. 8, ending a process to normalize relations between the two neighbors and anchor the country — renamed North Macedonia — firmly within the western sphere of influence.
By Associated Press
(ATHENS, Greece) — Greece’s parliament has approved a measure for Macedonia to join NATO, ending a decades-old dispute.

Lawmakers late Friday voted 153-140 to back the NATO protocol that must now also be approved by all other alliance members.

The Greek vote means the former Yugoslav republic will now formally change its name to North Macedonia, settling a dispute of the country’s name which Greece’s saw as a potential threat to its own northern region of Macedonia. Greek opposition parties said the agreement made too many concessions to Macedonia.

