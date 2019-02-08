Amazon May Not Build HQ2 in New York City After All, Report Says

(Bloomberg) — Amazon.com Inc. is reconsidering its plan to build a corporate campus in New York after facing a wave of opposition, according to a report.

The company, which announced last year that it had chosen a site in Long Island City to house 25,000 employees, has not leased or purchased office space for the project yet, making it easy to withdraw the commitment, according to The Washington Post.

Amazon executives have had internal discussions recently to reassess the situation in New York and explore alternatives, the Post reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The shares initially dipped on the report but then quickly gained back some of the loss. Amazon was down 2.3 percent at $1,576.98 just before noon in New York.

