Amazon May Not Build HQ2 in New York City After All, Report Says
Protestors stand outside New York city council talks about Amazon making headquarters in Long Island City on Jan. 30, 2019. It was reported by the Washington Post on Feb. 8, 2019 that Amazon is reconsidering its plan to make New York its second headquarters amid opposition.
Andrew Lichtenstein—Corbis via Getty Images
By Molly Schuetz / Bloomberg
12:32 PM EST

(Bloomberg) — Amazon.com Inc. is reconsidering its plan to build a corporate campus in New York after facing a wave of opposition, according to a report.

The company, which announced last year that it had chosen a site in Long Island City to house 25,000 employees, has not leased or purchased office space for the project yet, making it easy to withdraw the commitment, according to The Washington Post.

Amazon executives have had internal discussions recently to reassess the situation in New York and explore alternatives, the Post reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The shares initially dipped on the report but then quickly gained back some of the loss. Amazon was down 2.3 percent at $1,576.98 just before noon in New York.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE