Thai King Vetoes Sister's Attempt to Run for Prime Minister

(BANGKOK) — Thailand’s king has issued a decree stating that no member of the royal family should be involved in politics, quashing a bid by his older sister to run for prime minister in next month’s elections.

A royal decree issued by King Maha Vajiralongkorn read out on national television late Friday night said his sister’s candidacy was inappropriate and violated the constitution’s intent.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Princess Ubolratana Mahidol’s nomination Friday by an opposition party had upended politics in Thailand and threatened the palace’s decades-long tradition of eschewing political involvement.

Many Thais had assumed that the princess would not have sought the nomination without her brother’s blessing and were surprised that he would have supported her association with a party that is considered unsympathetic to the monarchy.

Contact us at editors@time.com.