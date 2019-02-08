Ariana Grande releases the full thank u, next album — and “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored” proves to be the “Dangerous Woman” follow up fans were waiting for. (Sorry, Grammys: but you wom’t see her perform at the Grammys.) Kim Petras teams up with fellow pop cult favorite SOPHIE for a dance track that’s ready for its club appearance as soon as possible. The Chainsmokers make an unusual play towards rock with 5 Seconds of Summer, resulting in an earworm of a boy-band-style song. Singer-guitarist Gary Clark Jr. proves his skills are currently unmatched. And rap duo EarthGang keep it positive on a fun, funky, minimalist new arrangement with Young Thug.
Read More
Sign Up for Our Newsletters
Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more