Where “thank u, next” was a tender piece of self-reflection and “7 rings” a confident celebration, Grande’s third single off of the sinuous and slick new album thank u, next is a late-night banger in the vein of “Dangerous Woman.” Over the course of the album, Grande grapples with pain, self-worth and recovery; “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored,” the project’s closer, suggests moving forward into a new phase of self-love, consequences be damned. It should come as no surprise that the winding, dark track comes with an assist from famed pop producer Max Martin, or that Grande chose this one to pair with a steamy music video. (It even included an *NSYNC sample.) Healing is hard, but letting loose is part of the process.