In these partisan times, politicians of all stripes have come to expect a degree of voter hostility.
But not all abuse has to be in poor taste. On Feb. 8, Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) revealed how one disgruntled American appears to has taken to venting their frustration – by sending him fortune cookies, each of which contain a fresh put-down.
“May the afterlife turn out to be a series of neverending Fox News interview,” one read.
But that was just the start:
Another one referenced an elevator, perhaps in reference to protestors confronting politicians during the the then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh hearing.
The Nebraska Senator did however have one good-natured request to make of his unknown interlocutor.
“Request: would be great if the next cookie could be less stale.” It would appear, he can dish out a burn as well.
Criticism, it seems, is far easier to swallow when it comes wrapped in a crisp, sugary coating.