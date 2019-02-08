In these partisan times, politicians of all stripes have come to expect a degree of voter hostility.

But not all abuse has to be in poor taste. On Feb. 8, Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) revealed how one disgruntled American appears to has taken to venting their frustration – by sending him fortune cookies, each of which contain a fresh put-down.

“May the afterlife turn out to be a series of neverending Fox News interview,” one read.

But that was just the start:

Another one referenced an elevator, perhaps in reference to protestors confronting politicians during the the then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh hearing.

The Nebraska Senator did however have one good-natured request to make of his unknown interlocutor.

“Request: would be great if the next cookie could be less stale.” It would appear, he can dish out a burn as well.

Criticism, it seems, is far easier to swallow when it comes wrapped in a crisp, sugary coating.

