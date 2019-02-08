Someone Is Using Fortune Cookies to Troll Sen. Ben Sasse. And He Thinks It's Hilarious
Ben Sasse heads into a Republican caucus lunch meeting at the U.S. Capitol December 21, 2018 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Senate will meet Friday to consider a budget bill passed Thursday by the House of Representatives that would fund the federal government and includes more than $500 million for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The Senate is unlikely to pass the bill with the wall funding, moving the government closer to a partial shut down just days before the Christmas holiday. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images
By George Steer
10:16 AM EST

In these partisan times, politicians of all stripes have come to expect a degree of voter hostility.

But not all abuse has to be in poor taste. On Feb. 8, Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) revealed how one disgruntled American appears to has taken to venting their frustration – by sending him fortune cookies, each of which contain a fresh put-down.

“May the afterlife turn out to be a series of neverending Fox News interview,” one read.

But that was just the start:

Another one referenced an elevator, perhaps in reference to protestors confronting politicians during the the then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh hearing.

The Nebraska Senator did however have one good-natured request to make of his unknown interlocutor.

“Request: would be great if the next cookie could be less stale.” It would appear, he can dish out a burn as well.

Criticism, it seems, is far easier to swallow when it comes wrapped in a crisp, sugary coating.

