TIME Named a Finalist for National Magazine Award in General Excellence 
Time magazine copies are dispalyed on a table in Washgington on November 27, 2017.
ERIC BARADAT—AFP/Getty Images
By TIME Staff
2:01 PM EST

The American Society of Magazine Editors has recognized TIME as a finalist for General Excellence in the News, Sports and Entertainment category for the 2019 Notional Magazine Awards for Print and Digital Media. TIME was last recognized as a finalist in General Excellence in 2011.

TIME has also been named a finalist in the Reporting category for an investigation, co-published with ProPublica, into sexual exploitation at a celebrated charity in Liberia.

“TIME is honored to be a finalist in General Excellence,” said Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal. “In a period of enormous change, the team at TIME has done some of the most ambitious work in its history, and we are grateful to the American Society of Magazine Editors for this recognition.”

The finalists and winners will be honored at the 54th presentation of the Ellie Awards in Brooklyn, NY on March 14, 2019.

This recognition follows the announcement on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 that TIME’s “Her Lasting Impact” cover featuring Christine Blasey Ford won Cover of the Year in ASME’s Best Cover Contest 2019.

 

