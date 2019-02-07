Cardi B Discusses Challenges After Giving Birth

Cardi B got real about motherhood, revealing that she struggled with postpartum depression after the birth of her daughter.

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the “Money” rapper, who welcomed daughter Kulture last July with estranged husband, Migos’ Offset, said that she didn’t expect to feel the way she did after giving birth.

“I thought I was going to avoid it. When I gave birth, the doctor told me about postpartum and I was like, ‘Well, I’m doing good right now, I don’t think that’s going to happen,’ ” she said. “But out of nowhere, the world was heavy on my shoulders.”

Cardi also opened up about the challenges of raising the baby with her newfound and rapidly growing fame, noting that she was hesitant to share pictures of Baby Kulture on social media. She also opened up about the ways in which her life and priorities have changed since she’s become a star.

“Before, I cared about everything — relationship, gossip. Now I don’t feel like I have the time to please people,” she said. “I don’t care about anything anymore — just my career and my kid…well, I care about my career because of my money.”

