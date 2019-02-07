He may not be giving out Chocolate Frogs or Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans, but Daniel Radcliffe isn’t afraid to embrace his Harry Potter roots when it comes to trick-or-treating.

During a Wednesday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Miracle Workers star revealed that although he himself never got to go trick-or-treating, when the sweet tradition began to catch on in the U.K., he welcomed the opportunity to turn his home into a Halloween hotspot.

“It’s all the kids in my building, so they all know I’m there. So I fully leaned into the Harry Potter thing,” he told Kimmel of his first time passing out candy. “We carved a lightning bolt in a pumpkin and put that outside.”

However, when it got around that Harry Potter himself was handing out candy, some less than festive guests began showing up at his door.

“What was great was that at the beginning of the night, it was just like 4-year-olds and their parents and like 7 or 8-year-olds,” he said. “And then clearly word spread in the building that we were answering the door. And so by the end of the night it was just teenagers in no costumes.”

Watch the full Jimmy Kimmel Live! clip below.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.