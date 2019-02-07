All eyes were on Laverne Cox on Wednesday night when she closed the inaugural 11 Honoré runway show on the first day of New York Fashion Week in a billowing, elegant cranberry tulle Zac Posen gown.

The actor and producer, who spun and turned on the runway to Robyn’s “Honey,” rounded out a diverse and inclusive cast of models that included Candice Huffine, Marquita Pring and Precious Lee, as Tess Holliday and Nicolette Mason watched from the front row.

In an interview with Teen Vogue, Holliday shared that seeing the show and its celebration of inclusivity was “amazing.”

“Seeing a trans woman in that [Zac Posen] dress followed by so many amazing plus size women [was] mind-blowing.”

11 Honoré has made a name for itself in the two years since it was founded by Patrick Herning for bringing designer and luxury fashion to women of all sizes, focusing especially on making offerings available in sizes 10 – 20+. The e-commerce site carries designs by labels like Christian Siriano, Zac Posen, Prabal Gurung, and more. This year’s show is the first time that the company has shown a fashion show at New York Fashion Week.

See Laverne rule the runway below.

