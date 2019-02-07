Death Toll in Turkey Building Collapse Rises to Three, Rescuers Pull 12 Injured From Rubble
Rescue workers carry a woman from the rubble of an eight-story building which collapsed in Istanbul on Feb. 6, 2019.
Emrah Gurel—AP
By Associated Press
1:58 AM EST

(ANKARA, Turkey) — Turkish officials say one more person has been found dead in the rubble of a collapsed eight-story building in Istanbul, raising the death toll to at least three.

Istanbul Gov. Ali Yerlikaya told reporters early Thursday that rescue teams working overnight pulled 12 people out of the rubble with injuries. Three of them were in serious condition, Yerlikaya said.

It was not immediately clear how many people were still trapped in the debris of the building on the Asian side of Istanbul in the mostly residential Kartal district.

The building, with 43 people living in 14 apartments, collapsed on Wednesday. The cause was under investigation but authorities said the top three floors had been illegally built.

