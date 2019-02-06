The First Photos From Game of Thrones Season 8 Have Arrived and Winter Is Truly Here

By Megan McCluskey
3:38 PM EST

With just 67 days to go until the premiere of Game of Thrones season 8 — the perfect amount of time to binge-watch every single episode — HBO has released the first official photos from Thrones‘ final run.

The collection of 14 images spotlights nearly all of the show’s remaining characters, including Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and even Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham). However, with the exception of one shot that shows Jon and Dany standing close together in a wintry locale, most of the photos merely feature a solitary character staring broodily into the distance.

MORE: Your Ultimate Guide to Binge-Watching Every Game of Thrones Episode

Whether it’s Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) sitting on the Iron Throne or Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) standing on what appears to be the Winterfell balcony, the season 8 scenes captured in HBO’s first-look photos don’t give much away about what’s to come. But what’s new?

Game of Thrones returns for its eighth and final season on April 14.

See the new season 8 photos below.

Kit Harington as Jon Snow and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen
Helen Sloan—HBO
Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister
Helen Sloan—HBO
Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister
Helen Sloan—HBO
Kit Harington as Jon Snow
Helen Sloan—HBO
Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister
Helen Sloan—HBO
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen
Helen Sloan—HBO
Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth
Helen Sloan—HBO
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister
Helen Sloan—HBO
John Bradley as Samwell Tarly
Helen Sloan—HBO
Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark
Helen Sloan—HBO
Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark
Helen Sloan—HBO
Maisie Williams as Arya Stark
Helen Sloan—HBO
Conleth Hill as Varys
Helen Sloan—HBO
Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth
Helen Sloan—HBO

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE