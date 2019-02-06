With just 67 days to go until the premiere of Game of Thrones season 8 — the perfect amount of time to binge-watch every single episode — HBO has released the first official photos from Thrones‘ final run.

The collection of 14 images spotlights nearly all of the show’s remaining characters, including Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and even Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham). However, with the exception of one shot that shows Jon and Dany standing close together in a wintry locale, most of the photos merely feature a solitary character staring broodily into the distance.

Whether it’s Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) sitting on the Iron Throne or Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) standing on what appears to be the Winterfell balcony, the season 8 scenes captured in HBO’s first-look photos don’t give much away about what’s to come. But what’s new?

Game of Thrones returns for its eighth and final season on April 14.

See the new season 8 photos below.

Kit Harington as Jon Snow and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen Helen Sloan—HBO

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister Helen Sloan—HBO

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister Helen Sloan—HBO

Kit Harington as Jon Snow Helen Sloan—HBO

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister Helen Sloan—HBO

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen Helen Sloan—HBO

Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth Helen Sloan—HBO

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister Helen Sloan—HBO

John Bradley as Samwell Tarly Helen Sloan—HBO

Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark Helen Sloan—HBO

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark Helen Sloan—HBO

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark Helen Sloan—HBO

Conleth Hill as Varys Helen Sloan—HBO

Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth Helen Sloan—HBO

