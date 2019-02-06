Virginia's Attorney General Says He Once Wore Blackface to a College Party
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring talks with Orlando Campos at a Latino festival September 24, 2017 in Manassas, VA. He admitted on Feb. 6, 2019 that at a college party he wore blackface amid controversy after a racist photo of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam surfaced.
The Washington Post—The Washington Post/Getty Images
By ALAN SUDERMAN / AP
11:51 AM EST

(RICHMOND, Va.) — Another top Virginia Democrat has admitted to wearing blackface decades ago. Attorney General Mark Herring issued a statement Wednesday saying he wore brown makeup and a wig in 1980 to look like a black rapper during a party as an undergraduate at the University of Virginia.

The revelation further roils the top levels of Virginia government. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax are already facing controversies, and Herring would be next in line to be governor after those two men.

Many including Herring have urged Northam to resign after the discovery of a photo of someone in blackface on his 1984 medical school yearbook page. Fairfax, next in line to be governor, has been accused of sexual misconduct, which he denies.

