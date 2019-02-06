President Trump to Hold First 2020 Campaign Rally in El Paso, Texas
President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol Building on Feb. 5, 2019 in Washington, D.C.
Zach Gibson—Getty Images
By Associated Press
11:13 AM EST

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump’s re-election team says he’ll hold his first campaign rally of the year next week in Texas.

Trump plans to rally supporters on Monday at the county coliseum in El Paso. The president often cites El Paso in arguing his case for building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border to deter illegal immigration and crime.

Trump’s campaign manager tweeted the rally will be held “less than 1000 feet from the successful border fence that keeps El Paso safe!”

The Republican president cited El Paso on Tuesday in his State of the Union address as an example of a city he says became safer after a barrier was installed. Few people dispute that barriers contributed to sharp declines in illegal border crossings in El Paso and other border communities.

