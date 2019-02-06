Jimmy Kimmel found plenty of fodder for his jokes on Jimmy Kimmel Live! after watching the 2019 State of the Union address that President Trump gave to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night.

Kimmel first took Trump to task for his hour-and-a-half long speech, one of the lengthiest in history, which, Kimmel joked was “longer than his tie,” “longer than when he was married to Marla Maples,” and “so long, Robert Mueller handed down five more indictments.”

Later, Kimmel put old found footage of Trump on WWE’s Monday Night Raw, a show he owned briefly in 2009, to good use when discussing the introduction of the president and “his distinguished escorts.” Kimmel spliced Trump’s appearance walking into the wrestling show with two women with footage of him walking into the State of the Union address, along with a fake advertisement for a Cheeto KFC chicken sandwich.

As might be expected, the result is both hilarious and slightly sobering. Watch the full clip below.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.