High Court Upholds Involuntary Manslaughter Conviction in Texting Suicide Case
Michelle Carter is escorted into the Taunton District Court in Taunton, MA for her sentencing hearing on Aug. 3, 2017. Carter was found guilty of goading her boyfriend, 18-year-old Conrad Roy III, into committing suicide in July 2014 and a higher court in Massachusetts upheld the conviction on Feb. 6, 2019.
Boston Globe—Boston Globe via Getty Images
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER / AP
11:00 AM EST

(BOSTON) —Massachusetts’ highest court has upheld the involuntary manslaughter conviction of a young woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself through dozens of text messages.

The Supreme Judicial Court ruled Wednesday that the evidence proved Michelle Carter’s conduct caused the suicide of Conrad Roy III in 2014.

A lower court judge said Carter caused Roy’s death when she told him to get back in a truck filled with toxic gas. Carter was sentenced to 15 months in jail, but has remained free while she pursues her appeals.

Her lawyers argued Carter didn’t force Roy to take his own life and that there wasn’t sufficient evidence she told him to get back into the truck.

Prosecutors said Carter could have stopped Roy but instead pushed him to go through with his plan.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE