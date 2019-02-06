Just a little over an hour after the conclusion of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, Stephen Colbert went live to deliver a sharp takedown of the speech.

Colbert opened Tuesday’s episode of The Late Show with a nearly 16-minute-long monologue dissecting pretty much every topic Trump touched on during his 82-minute speech, the longest State of the Union address since President Bill Clinton spoke for 89 minutes in 2000.

“This was not a particularly good speech. But what it lacked in quality, it made up in length,” Colbert said. “This speech was like watching paint lie.”

The late-night host went on to get a particularly big laugh with a joke about Trump boasting that the U.S. is “considered far and away the hottest economy anywhere in the world.”

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

“It is so hot, if it wasn’t my economy perhaps I’d be dating it,” Colbert quipped, referencing a controversial comment that Trump made about his daughter Ivanka during a 2006 appearance on The View.

Watch Stephen Colbert’s live State of the Union takedown below.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.