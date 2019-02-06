Woman's Body Found Bound in Suitcase Near Road in Connecticut

Detectives are working on identifying a woman whose body was discovered bound up inside a suitcase along the road of an affluent Connecticut neighborhood on Tuesday.

Greenwich Police Captain Robert Berry spoke to reporters on Tuesday near the road where the body was discovered. He confirmed highway workers spotted the body around 15-20 feet off a Greenwich, Conn. road early Tuesday morning.

Berry said the victim is believed to be an adult female somewhere between 18 to 30 years-old. He said the victim was found fully clothed, bound at the hands and feet inside of a suitcase.

Berry said detectives are following some leads on possible identifications.

“We have received some leads on a possible identification,” Berry told reporters. “Our focus right now is trying to positively identify the victim so that a proper notification can be done to the next of kin.”

Berry said so far police are sure it was a homicide and that it was not committed at the site where the body was discovered.

“This remains an active homicide investigation” Berry said.

Greenwich is located about 35-miles outside New York City. Bloomberg listed the town as one of the richest zip codes in America.

