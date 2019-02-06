Kirsten Gillibrand Sighed at the State of the Union. Then She Fundraised Off It

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand was caught sighing and rolling her eyes on camera during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address. Now she’s trying to fundraise off the moment for her presidential campaign.

Her personal Twitter account posted a gif of the moment, paired with a message that reads: “Agree? Chip in $5 so we can put an end to this.” It’s linked directly to the New York Democrat’s 2020 campaign website.

The post may violate House rules, however. “Broadcast coverage and recordings of House floor proceedings may not be used for any political purpose under House Rule 5, clause 2(c)(1),” according to the House Committee on Ethics.

Gillibrand announced she was forming an exploratory committee to seek the Democratic nomination for President on the Jan. 15 episode of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

