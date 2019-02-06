Memers Applauded Pelosi's Clapping Moment at the State of the Union

After he applauded at his own State of the Union address in 2018, Donald Trump went viral. This year, it was his archrival, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who got all the applause online.

For Americans watching along at home, the moment was so brief you might miss it. But a Getty photographer captured a photo of Trump appearing to turn back to face Pelosi as she clapped with outstretched arms.

As always in the grand tradition of memes, the people see what they want to see, with Trump critics who came to the immediate conclusion that she was trolling the president.

Viewers got right down captioning with the snapshot with takes ranging from pointed to silly.

Another joke? What Nancy was doing with her papers.

Not everyone was into her clapping style. Criticism of clapping follows in the grand tradition of Nicole Kidman clapping.

This isn’t the first time she got this kind of treatment. When she emerged from the White House wearing a burnt orange, high neck peacoat and a pair of sunglasses.

Fans of the internet crowned “power move” assembled behind Pelosi’s exit, which called to mind a certain vibe of as the 2016 viral photo of a Hillary Clinton checking her phone on a plane while wearing shades, captured by TIME’s White House photographers.

