A Memory Stick Loaded With Photos Was Discovered in Frozen Seal Scat

By Casey Quackenbush
11:59 PM EST

Scientists in New Zealand have found a fully-functioning USB memory stick in seal feces, the BBC reports.

Researchers were examining the feces, scientifically known as scat, to assess the health of the Antarctic animals when they discovered a memory stick full of photos and footage of sea lions.

The sample had been frozen for more than a year.

“It is very worrying that these amazing Antarctic animals have plastic like this inside them,” said Jodie Warren, a volunteer at the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA).

A veterinarian observing the sickly leopard seal on New Zealand’s South Island submitted the scat sample.

The USB was found in good condition and researchers are “considering where it had come from,” NIWA said on its website.

NIWA said on Twitter that it was searching for the owner of the USB stick.

