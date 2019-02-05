Tyra Banks is bringing her supermodel experience to the masses with her latest venture: a supermodel-themed amusement park to be titled “Modelland.”

In an interview with Variety, the business-savvy Banks shared that the venue, will open in late 2019 in Santa Monica, California, with plans to expand globally after the flagship’s launch.

“I’ve always been insanely inspired by attractions like Disneyland and Universal Studios and have wanted to bring that spirit of adventure and storytelling to the world of modeling,” Banks said. “But not the exclusive modeling industry. I’m talking about modeling for the masses.”

Banks has been working on the concept of Modelland for 10 years and envisions it as a place where visitors can embrace their personal beauty.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

“All types of beauty — men and women, young and older — are invited to transform into the dream version of themselves,” she said. “When people leave Modelland, we want them to feel overjoyed and empowered.”

This is the latest in a string of business ventures that Banks has launched off of her wildly successful modeling career; in the time since she burst onto the fashion scene, she’s created America’s Next Top Model, had a singing, acting and writing career, hosted a daytime talk show, headed up a production company, and taught at Stanford.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.