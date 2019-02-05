TIME won the 2018 “Cover of the Year” Award from the American Society of Magazine Editors for its Oct. 15, 2018, cover, “Her Lasting Impact,” featuring Christine Blasey Ford. The cover was illustrated by San Francisco-based artist John Mavroudis who used words and phrases from Ford’s testimony during the Senate hearings on the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to create Ford’s portrait.

“It’s been awhile in coming but the word ‘legacy’ as in ‘legacy media’ is finally getting its due again. And so it seems fitting that we’re in the Luce auditorium today. Luce invented the TIME cover 96 years ago next month, and D.W. Pine, TIME’s Creative Director, is proving week after week how valuable and powerful it still is.” said TIME Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal at the American Magazine Media Conference held in the Henry R. Luce Auditorium in New York on Tuesday. “And so I want to salute D.W., who is having the best year of his illustrious career telling the visual story of this extraordinary moment. And I want to thank the entire TIME team, who amid some incredible transitions have made this an amazing year for our journalism and our business.”

“What I’ve always loved about TIME is our authority to cover a wide range of topics—from health to politics; business to sports; science to world news,” said TIME’s Creative Director D.W. Pine. “And that same variety holds true for how we present it visually. Some weeks it’s a stylized portrait, other weeks it’s a graphic illustration. Sometimes it’s just type, other times it’s a news photo or a painting or drone photography. It’s wonderful that artist John Mavroudis’ typographic portrait of Christine Blasey Ford’s dramatic testimony, which captures the impact and significance of her voice, can be recognized in this way.”

In October, TIME was recognized by Adweek for its 2018 Cover of the Year for a series of covers depicting President Trump created by the artist Tim O’Brien. TIME also received the ASME Cover of the Year Award in 2016 for an illustration of Trump created by the artist Edel Rodgriguez.

