Alabama Officer Who Mistakenly Shot and Killed Black Man in Mall Won't Face Charges
In this Nov. 27, 2018, file frame from video, April Pipkins holds a photograph of her deceased son, Emantic "EJ" Bradford Jr., during an interview in Birmingham, Ala. Bradford, who was licensed to carry a gun, was killed Thanksgiving night by an officer responding to a report of gunfire at a shopping mall in Hoover, Ala.
Jay Reeves—AP
By Associated Press
2:12 PM EST

(MONTGOMERY, Ala.) — A police officer will not face charges for killing a man he mistook for the gunman in an Alabama mall shooting.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Tuesday that he concluded the officer did not break the law and will not be charged in the death.

An officer shot 21-year-old Emantic “EJ” Bradford, Jr. while responding to a shooting on Thanksgiving night at a mall in Hoover, Alabama.

The report says the officer mistakenly believed Bradford had fired the earlier shots but was justified in shooting him anyway. The report said the officer saw Bradford running toward the shooting scene with a gun and believed he was trying to kill the shooting victim.

Marshall’s office released surveillance video and other documents from the investigation.

Bradford’s death sparked weeks of protests.

