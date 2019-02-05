Angelina Jolie Urges Myanmar to End Violence Against Rohingya Muslims
Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie addresses a press conference at Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
AP
By Associated Press
1:25 PM EST

(COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh) — Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has urged Myanmar to show a genuine commitment to ending violence and displacement in its Rakhine state, where hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims have fled to neighboring Bangladesh for safety.

Jolie, a special envoy for the U.N. human rights agency, made the comments Tuesday as she visited sprawling camps in Bangladesh that are home to 1 million Rohingya refugees. More than 700,000 have arrived since August 2017, when Myanmar’s army led a violent crackdown following attacks on security posts by a Rohingya insurgent group.

Jolie is visiting for three days before launching a global appeal for $920 million, chiefly to support the refugees’ needs.

