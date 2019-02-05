WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is belittling the Senate’s top Democrat and complaining about the press hours ahead of a State of the Union address that the White House says will focus on unity and optimism.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer seems to have triggered Trump’s Twitter complaint. The New York Democrat said on the Senate floor Tuesday that Trump talks about unity in his annual addresses to the nation but “spends the other 364 days of the year dividing us.” He accuses Trump of “blatant hypocrisy.”

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Minutes later, Trump tweeted that Schumer hasn’t even seen the speech. He claims Schumer is just “upset that he didn’t win the Senate, after spending a fortune.” And Trump complains that Republicans “weren’t given more credit for the Senate win by the media.”

Contact us at editors@time.com.