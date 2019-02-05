'I'm in Love. And Speechless.' Andy Cohen Welcomes His First Baby Boy

Andy Cohen is the proud parent of his first baby boy.

The 50-year old host of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live took to Instagram to announce the happy news that his son had arrived via surrogate on Monday night.

“WOW! This is my son, Benjamin Allen Cohen. He is 9 lbs 2 ounces !!” he wrote on Instagram along with a black and white photo. “20 inches !! Born at 6:35 pm, PT He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow.”

The baby’s arrival comes nearly seven weeks after he first announced that he was expecting a new family member last Dec. 20 on his show.

“I’ve always tried to be as transparent as possible about my life. I overshare and I expect everyone around me to do the same and tonight I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks’ time, I’m going to become a father thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future,” he said.

“Family means everything to me and having one of my own is something I’ve wanted in my heart for my entire life,” he continued. “And while it has taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be my most rewarding chapter yet.”

Cohen previously shared that the new family member would be a boy while co-hosting a CNN New Year’s Eve segment alongside Anderson Cooper. “This is the biggest year for me,” he said. “It’s a boy. I gotta tell you I cannot wait to meet this boy.”

Cohen had a fun-filled Los Angeles baby shower that took place on Jan. 26. In typical Andy Cohen fashion, the gathering drew plenty of stars of the hit reality show Real Housewives. Ramona Singer, NeNe Links, Kyle Rihards and Teresa Giudice hosted the festivities at the Palms Restaurant. The theme was the hit movie A Star Is Born starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

The well wishes are already rolling in.

Write to Ashley Hoffman at Ashley.Hoffman@TIME.com.