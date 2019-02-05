7 People Reported Dead and Several More Injured in a Paris Apartment Fire
Firefighters are seen near a building that caught fire in the 16th arrondissement in Paris, on February 5, 2019. - Seven people died and another was seriously injured in a building fire in a wealthy Paris neighbourhood on Monday night, the fire service said. The blaze, which took hold in an eight-storey block in the French capital's trendy 16th arrondissement, left 24 people, including two firefighters, with minor injuries. (Photo by Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP) (Photo credit should read GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images)
Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
12:03 AM EST

(PARIS) — The Paris fire service says seven people have been killed and at least 28 injured in a fire in a residential building.

The cause of the blaze is unclear. Firefighters are still searching for other victims and working to extinguish the blame, according to spokesman Clement Cognon of the city fire service.

He told The Associated Press that the fire broke out early Tuesday in an eight-story apartment building on Rue Erlanger in the 16th arrondissement of western Paris.

He said firefighters rescued two dozen people who had fled to the roof or climbed out windows to escape the flames, and evacuated others from inside.

