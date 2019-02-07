Read the Poem 'Navel' by Robin Coste Lewis

IDEAS Lewis is the Poet Laureate of Los Angeles. She is the author of Voyage of the Sable Venus, the winner of the 2015 National Book Award for Poetry. A Cave Canem graduate, she is a Ford Foundation Art of Change fellow, and a Writer in Residence at the University of Southern California.

We crawled out of her navel

one by one, then waited

until we were all here.

That lucid moment when

the last wet child learned to stand,

we began walking.

We walked slowly.

We took some time.

We took more than that.

When we began to grow

hungry, some offered to turn

themselves into animals.

Smiling, they said, Here, eat me.

Others turned into water, rivers, trees.

Some turned themselves to dirt

so we could walk a path. We crept

toward the edges, clawed and crawled to the top

of the world, and there we clung.

Instead of a mouth, a woman

spoke through a vibrant yellow

bill. Sometimes we visited the man

on the moon. Sometimes he let us

inside his house. Sometimes

his transparent hollow wife would dance.

Later, when people asked us,

Where did you come from?

We could only answer water.

A whole language comprised

of just one word. We walked

onto the water. We built houses

on the water. We had babies

on the water. We sewed clothes

made of water with needles made of ice.

The night so constant

changed us. The planets

taught us a vocabulary

without any alphabet.

The trees began to walk.

At night, the ocean glowed

green from underneath.

Our roofs were made of whale

ribs, our lamps were stone

that burned clear oil. And now

I’ve turned my face into this page

so we could sit here together again.

See the 2019 Optimists issue, guest-edited by Ava DuVernay.

